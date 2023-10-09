The Consumer Goods Forum Launches #TooGoodToWaste Education Campaign

The Consumer Goods Forum's Food Waste Coalition of Action has launched a new food and waste education initiative, #TooGoodToWaste, which seeks to encourage firms to inspire consumers to reduce household food waste.

The Food Waste Coalition of Action's consumer engagement woking group, which includes firms such as Bel Group, Grupo Exito, Kerry, Majid Al Futtaim, Migros Ticaret A.Ş, Tesco, Unilever and Walmart, is leading support for the initiative.

'Complex, Shared And Global'

“The food waste challenge is a complex, shared, and global one – and so our approaches to tackling it must also be shared,” said Sharon Bligh, director of health and sustainability at The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF).

“This campaign is all about uniting members to gather practical insights that can drive faster collective progress. Every food company has a significant role to play in doing more to minimise food waste across their own operations, while also increasing consumer awareness and action.”

Read More: The Road To Copenhagen – Countdown To The Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Retail Summit

ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic Food Waste

According to data from the UNEP, some 60% of food waste occurs in people's homes, while the World Resources Institute (WRI) has said that food loss and waste accounts for 8% to 10% percent of annual global greenhouse gas emissions.

According to Max Koeune, president and CEO, McCain Foods, and Ken Murphy, group chief executive, Tesco, who are co-sponsoring the campaign, “By using the hashtag #TooGoodToWaste as we share knowledge, tips and advice on reducing household food waste, our Coalition of Action adds our voices to others calling for a greater global community of action targeting and changing specific behaviors that waste precious food."

The CGF has established an online resource hub, www.FoodIsTooGoodToWaste.com, on which participating members to share resources and helpful information.