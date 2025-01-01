52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Tesco

The Winner Of The ‘12 Ads of Christmas 2024’ Poll Is ...?

Tesco Hungary Streamlines Supply Chain With New Logistics Centre

UK grocery retailer Tesco has announced plans to centralise its Hungarian supply chain by consolidating all warehousing into a single, large-scale distribu...

Supermarket Loyalty Scheme Prices Offer Genuine Savings, UK Watchdog Says

British supermarket prices offered through loyalty schemes do provide genuine savings, the competition regulator said.

