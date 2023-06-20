52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Tony’s Chocolonely Secures €20m In Additional Funding

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Tony’s Chocolonely has announced it has raised an additional €20 million of capital from its existing shareholders to accelerate the delivery of its 'mission.'

The Dutch confectionery company said the money will be used to fund its rapid growth in multiple markets, as well as the growth of Tony’s Open Chain (its business-to-business ethical bean sourcing company).

Tony’s Chocolonely said that its efforts to fight exploitation in the cocoa supply chain is having a positive impact on the lives of cocoa farmers.

Funding Round

As part of this funding round, a few existing shareholders will sell a small percentage of their stake, the group said.

The full funding round is subject to regulatory approval in the Netherlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Ending Exploitation'

"The funding will be used to support the rapid global growth we are delivering in both Tony’s Chocolonely, our chocolate business, and Tony’s Open Chain, our global business-to-business ethical bean trading company," said Douglas Lamont, chief executive, Tony's Chocolonely.

"I am delighted that all the funding was raised from within our existing shareholder base, who we know are all committed to supporting our long-term mission."

Lamont added that with the new investment, its governance structure, and its "recently introduced Mission Lock, we will all remain fully focused and committed to delivering on our mission to end exploitation in the cocoa industry.”

Partnership

Last September, Tony's Chocolonely teamed up with Ben & Jerry's on an initiative to end modern slavery and child labour in the chocolate supply chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2023, the two firms launched Chocolatey Love A-Fair, a new Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavour based on the Tony's Chocolonely milk caramel sea salt bar.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Frostkrone Food Group Launches New Potato Treats
2
A-Brands

UK High-Sugar Promotion Ban Delay Angers Health Campaigners
3
A-Brands

Unilever Extends Strategic Supply Agreement With Barry Callebaut
4
A-Brands

Kerry Group Opens Taste Facility In Indonesia
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com