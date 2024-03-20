52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

UK To Introduce Bill To Phase Out Smoking Among Young People

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
UK To Introduce Bill To Phase Out Smoking Among Young People

The British government will introduce a bill in parliament to fulfil its promise to phase out smoking among young people by banning tobacco sales for future generations.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, if passed unamended, will be one of the world's toughest anti-tobacco laws and prevent children turning 15 this year or younger from ever being able to be legally sold tobacco.

The government said smoking itself would not be criminalised, therefore anyone who can legally buy tobacco now will not be prevented from doing so in future.

“If we want to build a better future for our children we need to tackle the single biggest entirely preventable cause of ill-health, disability and death: smoking," conservative prime minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

An 'Unconservative' Move: Critics

Critics say the move is "unconservative", and former prime minister Liz Truss is one of several members of the governing party to say they will vote against the legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the opposition, the legislation is expected to pass with the opposition Labour Party suggesting it would support the measure.

Last month, a similar law introduced by New Zealand banning tobacco sales to those born after 1 January 2009 was repealed by the country's new coalition government.

The British government said smoking costs its National Health Service and economy an estimated £17 billion (€19.9 billion) a year.

A sharp rise in vape use by non-smokers and young people has forced the British government - a proponent of vaping as a way to reduce the harms of smoking - to consider tougher controls.

Under the proposed legislation, there will also be new powers to change how vapes are displayed in shops, restrict vape flavours and packaging intentionally marketed at children to combat the rise in youth vaping.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Chosen Foods' Owner Explores Sale Of Avocado-Based Food Products Maker, Sources Say
Chosen Foods' Owner Explores Sale Of Avocado-Based Food Products Maker, Sources Say
2
A-Brands

Cheerios Maker General Mills Tops Quarterly Sales, Profit Estimates On Higher Prices
Cheerios Maker General Mills Tops Quarterly Sales, Profit Estimates On Higher Prices
3
A-Brands

Britvic Appoints Romeo Lacerda As Non-Executive Director
Britvic Appoints Romeo Lacerda As Non-Executive Director
4
A-Brands

5 Takeaways From Unilever's Decision To Spin Off Its Ice Cream Business
5 Takeaways From Unilever's Decision To Spin Off Its Ice Cream Business
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com