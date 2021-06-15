Unilever Acquires Direct-To-Consumer Skin Care Brand Paula's Choice

Published on Jun 15 2021 8:38 AM in A-Brands tagged: Featured Post / Unilever / Direct-to-Consumer / DTC / Paula's Choice

Unilever has acquired skin care brand Paula's Choice, which it has described as a 'true pioneer in the digital space for beauty'.

The brand, which operates a direct-to-consumer (DTC) operating model, as well as being available in select retailers in North America, Europe and Asia, boasts a number of digital support platforms to 'demystify the science behind skin care', Unilever said.

This includes an 'Ingredient Dictionary', which breaks down the research behind nearly 4,000 ingredients, and Expert Advice, a curated online hub of skin care and ingredient knowledge.

'A True Pioneer'

“We are thrilled that Paula’s Choice will join our Unilever Prestige family," commented Vasiliki Petrou, Unilever EVP and CEO of Unilever's Prestige division.

"Paula’s Choice is a true pioneer in the digital space for beauty and has created a mission-based brand rooted in truth and transparency. We can’t wait to introduce the brand and its iconic products to an even bigger audience.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, with Unilever acquiring the business from private equity firm TA Associates, whose managing director, Jefferey Barber, said that he was "excited to see what the company can accomplish in partnership with Unilever".

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice was founded in 1995 by entrepreneur Paula Begoun, know colloquially in the US as 'The Cosmetics Cop'.

"With Unilever we can build on our work and vision spanning 26 years of creating brilliant products, and by giving people the self-confidence that comes from knowing they are taking the best care of their skin possible," she commented.

Last week, Unilever announced plans to launch a paper-based detergent bottle, one of a number of initiatives the company is taking to make its product range more sustainable.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.