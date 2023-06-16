Unilever Extends Strategic Supply Agreement With Barry Callebaut

Consumer goods giant Unilever has extended its long-term global strategic agreement with the Barry Callebaut Group for procuring cocoa and chocolate.

Barry Callebaut will focus on delivering the latest chocolate innovations for ice cream to Unilever as part of the renewed supply agreement.

The agreement will also see Barry Callebaut supporting Unilever in achieving its sustainability goals.

'Strategic Relationship'

Willem Uijen, Unilever’s chief procurement officer said, "We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with Barry Callebaut, a long-term partner for our global ice cream business, which will help us execute our ambitious growth plans.

"Through this partnership, we can look forward to greater innovation for our well-loved ice cream brands, like Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s, and a closer alignment with our cocoa sustainability goals."

ADVERTISEMENT

Unilever and Barry Callebaut originally signed the supply agreement in 2012.

'A Preferred Global Supplier'

Rogier van Sligter, president EMEA at Barry Callebaut said, "With the extended agreement, we are building on the long-term relationship that we have maintained with Unilever over the past decade.

"During this time, we have become a preferred global supplier and innovation partner for one of the world’s leading consumer goods companies, by working closely together in all areas of the partnership, from building a resilient supply chain to leveraging our strength in bringing the latest innovations to Unilever. Going forward, we will continue to support Unilever’s efforts to achieve its sustainability targets."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.