Unilever Teams Up With Accenture On 'Next-Generation AI' Project

Unilever has announced it is partnering with Accenture on a project that will 'explore new applications to scale generative AI', which will be based at the former's Horizon3 Labs, recently opened in Toronto, Canada.

The strategic initiative will seek ways to 'enhance productivity, drive efficiencies, and accelerate disruptive and AI-powered innovations at scale', the two firms said in a statement.

Innovation Agenda

"We are excited about building on our longstanding partnership with Accenture to step up our innovation agenda and drive value for our consumers, retailers, and distributors," commented Steve McCrystal, chief enterprise and technology officer, Unilever. "Horizon3 Labs is a unique platform for collaboration and co-creation, and we look forward to working with Accenture and other partners to take our investment in AI to a new level."

The initiative forms part of Accenture’s previously announced $3 billion (€2.77 billion) investment in data and AI, with the professional services firm planning to link Unilever with its leading data and AI specialists, utilising Accenture's ecosystem partnerships, ventures, and strategic investments housed in its Center for Advanced AI.

This centre boasts over 1,450 pending and issued patents related to Accenture's AI solutions, drawing insights from over 300 generative AI projects.

'Raise The Bar'

“This collaboration builds on our relationship of more than three decades with Unilever, which continues to raise the bar as a digital powerhouse and industry leader,” added Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture.

“The combination of Horizon3Labs’ disruptive innovation with Accenture’s deep expertise and strong ecosystem partnerships will help Unilever scale AI and generative AI more rapidly and responsibly across its business and discover new pathways to value.”

The two enterprises will investigate novel applications for expanding the scope of generative AI, such as leveraging assets from Accenture's AI Navigator.