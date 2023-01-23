Subscribe Login
Drinks

Absolut Warns Over 'Make Or Break' Carbon Reduction Targets

Share this article

The Absolut Company has predicted that partnerships and green funding are going to 'make or break' its ability to hit carbon reduction goals.

The statement follows the launch of the Pernod Ricard-owned firm's Sustainability Report, which covers ESG initiatives in the financial year ending June 2022. The report warns that the spirits industry is still dealing with 'supply chain issues, an energy crisis, inflation, and rising interest rates'.

'Coffee for Good'

Aside from Absolut, the company's two other main brands, Kahlúa and Malibu, have reached key milestones, according to the report.

It notes that Kahlúa sources 100% of its coffee from the Mexican farming communities participating in its 'Coffee for Good' initiative. The key aim of the project, launched in collaboration with a local NGO in 2016, is to help the farming communities sustain themselves.

Furthermore, the report notes that Malibu bottles are now produced with 30% recycled plastic.

'Determined As Ever'

The report suggests strong progress has been underpinned by the 'partnerships and collaborations' the brands have fostered across the farming, packaging and logistics sectors.

"Sustainability continues to be very high on our agenda despite the global economic, logistical and geopolitical challenges we have all faced," said Stéphanie Durroux, chief executive, The Absolut Company.

"Some events, such as Europe's energy crisis, have served to intensify the climate change debate, yet as our latest Sustainability Report highlights, we are as determined as ever."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Brown-Forman Names New CIO, Jack Daniel's Distillery Appointment
2
Drinks

Diageo Agrees To Acquire Don Papa Rum
3
Drinks

Waitrose To Replace Majority Of Small Wine Bottles With Aluminium Cans
4
Drinks

Anora Launches New Sustainability Roadmap Up To 2030
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com