Anora Appoints Risto Gaggl As Senior Vice President Of Industrial Unit

Nordic drinks firm Anora has appointed Risto Gaggl as senior vice president of its industrial division and member of the executive management team, effective 1 January 2024.

He will join Anora on 1 October and succeed Hannu Tuominen, who is to retire at the end of this year, the company added.

Commenting on his new role, Gaggl said, "It's great to be able to work with Anora's well-known and valued brands and to be part of the team in implementing Anora's growth strategy together with the company's top professionals, both in the industrial business and in the entire group.

"Anora has done pioneering work in responsibility, for example at its Koskenkorva Distillery, which operates based on the circular economy. I am also looking forward to developing sustainability matters together."

Anora's industrial business comprises industrial products and services, the logistics company Vectura, and internal supply chain operations.

In 2022, the division generated net sales of €285 million, of which external sales amounted to €160.

Risto Gaggl

Gaggl brings comprehensive experience in supply chain management and international operations, having served as chief supply chain Officer at Fiskars Group for more than 10 years.

Before Fiskars, he held several international positions at Elcoteq, the latest of which was vice president of business excellence.

Gaggl holds a Master’s degree in production technology from the Helsinki University of Technology.

CEO of Anora, Pekka Tennilä, said, "Under Hannu Tuominen's leadership, Anora's Industrial business and supply chain expertise have been taken to a completely new level. [...]

"Thanks to his experience, Risto Gaggl is an excellent choice to continue the further development of our industrial business, one of the most important focus areas of which is the implementation of our centre of excellence strategy."

"I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Hannu for his important and successful contribution and welcome Risto to Anora's management team," Tennilä added.