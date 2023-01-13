Anora Launches New Sustainability Roadmap Up To 2030

Anora, the wine and spirits group, has launched a new sustainability roadmap reaching until 2030.

In a statement, the company announced that its science-based targets will now include a near-term 2030 emissions reduction target of 38%, and the alignment of its business to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

100% Recyclable Packaging

The emissions reduction target set out in the plan will cover emissions in Scopes 1-3 which includes the company’s global value chain. The long-term target is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The wine and spirits group has set a target to make all packaging lightweight, 100% recyclable and made of materials from certified sources, or from recycled origin by 2030.

Furthermore, it plans to achieve carbon-neutral operations at Koskenkorva distillery by 2026 and carbon-neutral production throughout all operations by 2030, without carbon compensations.

Regenerative Farming

Additionally, Anora stated that it will invest in regenerative farming by increasing the share of regeneratively cultivated barley as the raw material of Anora’s own grain spirit-based products to 30% by 2030.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our strategy and central to the production of all our grain-based spirits. We have built our new roadmap on our truly unique platform in which we have been investing for over a decade,” said communications and sustainability director at Anora, Petra Gräsbeck.

She concluded, "Our new roadmap is called 'Regenerate the Future'. This refers to regenerative farming, regenerating the conditions of our planet, but also regenerating ourselves and our operations as well as supporting responsible Nordic drinking culture the coming decades with the aim of building sustainable, future-proof business."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Robert McHugh.