Anora To Open New Danish Unit In 2023

Nordic drinks firm Anora has announced plans to open a new unit, Anora Denmark A/S, as its seeks to strengthen operations in the country.

Anora Denmark will comprise Det Danske Spiritus Kompagni A/S (DDSK) and the former Altia spirits portfolio in Denmark.

The current managing director of DDSK, Christian Alsing, will manage the new division, which is scheduled to commence operations on 1 January 2023.

Anora

Anora was formed one year ago following the merger of Altia and Arcus.

Since May 2019, Conaxess Trade has been distributing Altia’s spirit brands in Denmark.

The brands include, among others, Koskenkorva vodka, O.P. Anderson aquavit, Renault cognac, 1-Enkelt bitter and Blossa glogg.

The takeover process between Conaxess and Anora will be conducted in a controlled and smooth manner.

Kirsi Puntila, Anora SVP international business, commented, “The collaboration with Conaxess Trade Beverages has been successful during the past years. We are grateful for the work the team has done building our brands in a highly competitive market in Denmark.

“Now it’s time to stand on our own feet. Denmark is one of our key markets and we want to grow the business with the full portfolio of excellent Anora brands.”

'Strong' Partnership

Jan Rose Pedersen, managing director of Conaxess Trade Beverages, said, “Our partnership with Anora has been strong from the very beginning. We have worked together as equal partners in a professional way, and Conaxess has built a strong presence in retail and bar industry by focusing on brand visibility, activation, new distribution, and sales growth.”

Anora acquired Globus Wine in July 2022, consolidating its position in Denmark and as a leading wine supplier in the Nordics

