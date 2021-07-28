ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Belgians Highest In Consuming Sugary Soft Drinks In The EU: Eurostat

Published on Jul 28 2021 1:58 PM in Drinks tagged: Sugar / Soft Drinks / Eurostat / Paywall / EU consumers / European Health Interview Survey

Belgians Highest In Consuming Sugary Soft Drinks In The EU: Eurostat

Belgians were among the highest in the EU to consume sugar-sweetened soft drinks in 2019, according to the latest data from Eurostat.

Among the EU Member States, the share of people who reported that they drank sugar-sweetened beverages at least once a day was highest in Belgium at 20%, followed by Malta, Germany, Hungary, Poland, and Bulgaria at approximately 12%.

In contrast, the lowest share was recorded in Estonia (2%), followed by Lithuania, Finland, Latvia, and Romania (around 3%).

The EU average for daily consumption was just below 10%.

please subscribe or sign in to continue reading

image description

Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.

A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!

START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Südzucker CEO Hopeful Of Recovery If Pandemic Recedes

Südzucker CEO Hopeful Of Recovery If Pandemic Recedes
Associated British Foods Raises Primark Outlook For Full Year

Associated British Foods Raises Primark Outlook For Full Year
Südzucker Obtains Funding For Biobased Plastic Packaging Project

Südzucker Obtains Funding For Biobased Plastic Packaging Project
Tereos Pledges To Cut Debt, Pushes Back Earnings Target

Tereos Pledges To Cut Debt, Pushes Back Earnings Target
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

Campari Sees H1 Sales Jump, Shares Hit Record High Tue, 27 Jul 2021

Campari Sees H1 Sales Jump, Shares Hit Record High
Oktoberfest Cancellation Likely To Give Germany's Beer Industry A Hangover Tue, 27 Jul 2021

Oktoberfest Cancellation Likely To Give Germany's Beer Industry A Hangover
Brewers Toast Lifting Of Restrictions With Zero-Alcohol Beer Tue, 20 Jul 2021

Brewers Toast Lifting Of Restrictions With Zero-Alcohol Beer
Rémy Cointreau Sees Quarterly Sales Double As Bars Reopen Tue, 20 Jul 2021

Rémy Cointreau Sees Quarterly Sales Double As Bars Reopen
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN