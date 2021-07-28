Belgians Highest In Consuming Sugary Soft Drinks In The EU: Eurostat
Published on Jul 28 2021 1:58 PM in Drinks tagged: Sugar / Soft Drinks / Eurostat / Paywall / EU consumers / European Health Interview Survey
Belgians were among the highest in the EU to consume sugar-sweetened soft drinks in 2019, according to the latest data from Eurostat.
Among the EU Member States, the share of people who reported that they drank sugar-sweetened beverages at least once a day was highest in Belgium at 20%, followed by Malta, Germany, Hungary, Poland, and Bulgaria at approximately 12%.
In contrast, the lowest share was recorded in Estonia (2%), followed by Lithuania, Finland, Latvia, and Romania (around 3%).
The EU average for daily consumption was just below 10%.
