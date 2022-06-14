Subscribe Login
Drinks

Brown-Forman, Coca-Cola To Launch RTD Cocktail

Brown-Forman Corporation and The Coca‑Cola Company have announced plans to launch the 'Jack & Coke' cocktail as a branded, ready-to-drink (RTD) pre-mixed cocktail.

Jack Daniel’s and Coca‑Cola RTD, inspired by the classic bar cocktail, will be made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca‑Cola, the cola giant noted.

The beverage will be initially launched in Mexico in late 2022 and subsequently rolled out to markets around the world.

Lawson Whiting, the CEO and president of Brown-Forman Corporation, commented, “This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient, and portable.

“Brown-Forman has been a leader in the ready-to-drink category since we launched our first Jack Daniel’s RTD more than 30 years ago. Coca‑Cola perfectly complements Jack Daniel’s and our existing RTD offerings, enabling us to accelerate expansion and continue to grow our business around the world.”

Packaging

The packaging will feature the trademarks of Coca‑Cola and Jack Daniel’s, including 'responsibility symbols' stating that it is to be enjoyed only by consumers of legal drinking age.

Jack Daniel’s & Coca‑Cola RTDs will adhere to responsible marketing practices held by Brown-Forman and The Coca‑Cola Company.

James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca‑Cola Company, said, “We keep consumers at the centre of everything we do as we continue to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company, and that includes new products with our iconic Coca‑Cola brand.

“We are excited about our new relationship with Brown-Forman and look forward to the introduction of Jack Daniel’s and Coca‑Cola.”

Coca-Cola also plans to introduce a zero-sugar version of the beverage.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

