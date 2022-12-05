Brown-Forman Names Marshall Farrer As Chief Strategic Growth Officer

Brown-Forman has named Marshall Farrer as its new chief strategic growth officer and executive president, effective 1 January 2023.

Farrer serves as the president of the company's European business and the new role is an addition to his current responsibilities.

As chief strategic growth officer, he will work closely with president and CEO Lawson Whiting, and the entire executive leadership team, the Jack Daniel’s parent added.

He will focus on developing partnerships and new growth opportunities to achieve the company’s short-term and long-term goals.

Commenting on his appointment, Whiting said, "Marshall’s understanding of our consumers, the spirits industry, and the global market trends will help unlock new pathways to growth for Brown-Forman.

"His expertise at advancing strategic initiatives, opportunities, and relationships, coupled with 24 years of global spirits knowledge, make Marshall the ideal person to not only lead our European business, but also take on this important corporate development work."

An Experienced Professional

Farrer is an experienced professional and has been a part of Brown-Forman's executive leadership team since 2020.

In his role as president of the company's European business, he leads operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Czechia, Belgium, and Luxembourg, as well as the other developed markets in Europe.

He is also a member of the Brown-Forman board of directors, which he joined in 2016, and a fifth-generation Brown family shareholder.

Based in Amsterdam, Netherlands Farrer is an executive sponsor for SEED – Brown-Forman’s first employee resource group established outside of the United States.

The group seeks to challenge stereotypes and inspire, empower, and educate employees about the unique experiences of different racial groups and ethnicities.

