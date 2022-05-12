Carlsberg Launches New Ad Campaign With Mads Mikkelsen

Beer producer Carlsberg has launched a new global ad campaign with the group's long-running collaborator, Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

The brand tells the story of the work of the Carlsberg Foundation, one of the world’s oldest industrial foundations.

The group said that by showcasing stories from the Carlsberg Foundation in the new global campaign, it brings to life the belief that by 'making a better beer, we can make a better world.'

Central to the campaign is an ad that follows Mads Mikkelsen as he walks through several locations referencing the focus areas of the Carlsberg Foundation, such as a science lab, a spaceship, an artist's workshop, and a farm.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgFe7FxhA5o

According to the group, the ad highlights that 'through the Carlsberg Foundation, almost 30% of our dividends go to science, space exploration to find giant black holes, the arts, and to develop the crops of tomorrow.'

Mads Mikkelsen has previously appeared in numerous ads for the group, including a television spot advertising the beer producer's alcohol free beer.

Other Elements Of The Global Campaign

Beyond the ad, the campaign consists of activations and stories that will be released throughout the year to mark Carlsberg’s 175th Anniversary.

All of these will showcase the story of Carlsberg 'from seed to sip, from story to store.'

The campaign was developed by Grey Europe, AKQA Denmark, VMLY&R Commerce, and produced by MYGOSH and CANADA.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.