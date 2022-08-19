Carrefour Launches Vegetable Beer Range In Poland

Carrefour Polska has announced that it has launched a vegetable beer range in Poland, which it claims is a first of its kind in the country.

The move is part of the retailer's efforts to expand its offering of vegetarian, vegan and organic products as it seeks to protect biodiversity.

The vegan beer, sourced from Nook Brewery, uses natural beetroot, tomato and carrot juice, and is available in three variants – purple beetroot, bloody tomato and rusty carrot.

Shoppers can also avail a 10% discount on products from the Meatless brand, specialising in the production of vegan equivalents of cold cuts, with the purchase of the new vegetable beer SKUs.

'Craft Beers Are Not A Fad'

Manager of the format development and commercial concepts department at Carrefour Polska, Sylwester Mroczek, stated, "Craft beers are not a fad. Their popularity has been growing for many years, and Poles are very open to all kinds of experiments – not only beer.

"In Carrefour stores, natural, healthy products with a minimum degree of processing, including vegan assortment, occupy an increasing area. VEGE NOOK beers are yet another proof that we are trying to propose interesting solutions in each of our departments, which is why we are very pleased with the cooperation we have established."

Carrefour Polska is also expanding its product assortment in other categories within the 'healthy shelf', such as gluten-free and lactose-free products.

