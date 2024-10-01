Carrefour
Foie Gras, Pâté, Smoked Fish Among The Top Purchases For French At Christmas
One in four French households purchase foie gras at Christmas, making it a flagship product for the festive season.
Carrefour The Strongest Performer In France In October: Kantar
Carrefour outperformed its rivals in the French grocery market in October, according to the latest market share data from Kantar.
