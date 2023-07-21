Heineken, GXO Sign Multi-Year Service Agreement In The UK

Dutch brewer Heineken has signed a multi-year agreement with pure-play contract logistics provider GXO Logistics, which will see the latter continue to operate Heineken’s warehouse, distribution and secondary transport network to retail and wholesale outlets across the UK, as well as exclusively to the company’s entire UK pub estate – Star Pubs & Bars.

The GXO Logistics network manages more than 500,000 deliveries per year to more than 8,000 customers from the point of production to retail and wholesale outlets in the UK, the company noted.

GXO Logistics

GXO’s operations network for Heineken includes four regional distribution centres, 18 local delivery platforms and transit depots, and over 400 vehicles.

The company employs more than 1,500 team members.

“We’ve worked closely with an experienced partner in GXO on developing a multi-year investment and transformation programme to ensure the network is fit for future,” said Boudewijn Haarsma, managing director of Heineken UK.

“Our joint plan, which focuses on investing into modernising the network, underpins our service to customers and our commitment to continuous improvement and sustainability.”

'Bright Future Together'

GXO said it has shortened transit times and lowered CO2 emissions for this network through enhanced delivery schedules and investments in technology.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Heineken and look forward to a bright future together," said Richard Cawston, president, Europe, GXO.

"Over the past two years, we’ve made significant progress transforming our operations and delivery network to make it simpler, stronger, more efficient and more sustainable."