Jack Daniel's Maker To Sell Cooperage In Alabama

Brown‑Forman Corporation plans to sell its cooperage in Trinity, Alabama, to Independent Stave Company (ISCO).

The cooperage will continue to make barrels for the Jack Daniel Distillery as part of a strategic relationship between the companies, Brown‑Forman said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close on 1 May 2024 and will see ISCO renaming the cooperage to the Alabama Cooperage from the Jack Daniel Cooperage.

Tim Nall, chief global supply chain and technology officer said, “We believe that barrels are more than a container for our whiskey, they’re an important ingredient. This agreement helps ensure a steady supply of the same high-quality barrels at a competitive price to Brown‑Forman and Jack Daniel’s.”

“ISCO will continue to craft American White Oak barrels using the same meticulous process that we have for generations, keeping the quality and taste of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey consistent around the world.”

Previously, Brown‑Forman sold stave mills in Alabama, Ohio, and Tennessee, to ISCO.

ISCO will offer employment to employees of the Jack Daniel Cooperage.

'Barrels Of The Highest Quality'

"We are grateful to Brown‑Forman for the opportunity to craft barrels of the highest quality for their iconic brand, Jack Daniel’s. Alabama Cooperage will be a great addition to our existing network of mills and cooperages,” said Independent Stave Company CEO Brad Boswell.

“We will utilise our 112 years of industry experience to manufacture barrels to the exacting standards they have been adhering to in Trinity, Alabama since it opened in 2014. Our team looks forward to welcoming the employees in Trinity to the Independent Stave Company family.”

Brown‑Forman will retain ownership and operation of the Brown‑Forman Cooperage in Louisville, Kentucky.

It produces approximately half of the barrels for the Brown‑Forman portfolio of brands and enables ongoing barrel research, development, and innovation for brands and new expressions.