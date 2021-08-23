ESM Magazine

Lidl Portugal Introduces Canned Wine

Published on Aug 23 2021 11:58 AM

Lidl Portugal has launched two Portuguese canned wine SKUs under its exclusive brand, Adega Mãe.

The launch of Adega Mãe Vinho Rosé Regional Lisboa and Adega Mãe Vinho Branco Regional Lisboa comes at a time when consumers are increasingly looking for products, which are packaged for easy consuption, the retailer noted.

Made from the Touriga Nacional (61%) and Aragonez (39%) grape varieties, Adega Mãe Rosé Regional Lisboa features a delicate aroma with floral and fruity notes and is perfect for summer afternoons with salads, pizzas or pasta.

The Adega Mãe Branco Regional Lisboa tinned wine, produced from the Chardonnay (67%) and Arinto (33%) grape varieties, is distinguished by its consistent freshness that envelopes the palate and highlights the flavour of the food. It goes perfectly with fish dishes, sushi and cheeses.

Both are available in 250ml cans, for €0.99 each, exclusively in more than 260 Lidl shops.

Local Production

As part of its commitment to national production, Lidl works with around 40 Portuguese wine producers, including producer brands, from various regions of the country auch as Alentejo, Douro, Dão and Beiras, Setúbal Peninsula, Lisbon and Tagus Valley and Vinhos Verdes.

Around 60% of the retailer’s offer of Portuguese wines are own or exclusive brands, developed through its collaboration with around 20 Portuguese producers, and range from entry-level to premium wines.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Lidl Portugal, Milton Rego, told weekly Expresso that the German retailer has earmarked €180 million for investments in Portugal in 2021.

The resources will be used for the opening of eight new supermarkets and the refurbishment of 20 stores.

In April of this year, Lidl Portugal launched its first certified vegan wine of national origin, Indelével Vegan Tinto Regional Alentejo, developed from a combination of Alicante Bouschet, Aragonez and Syrah grape varieties.

