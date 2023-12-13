52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

PepsiCo's Doritos Brand Unveils Alcoholic Spirit

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

PepsiCo's Doritos brand has teamed up with Danish flavour innovation firm Empirical to unveil a new alcoholic beverage, Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit.

According to Frito-Lay North America, which operates the Doritos brand in the US, the new product offers a 'multi-sensorial, delicious beverage experience', which brings the 'iconic flavour of Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips into the spirits aisle'.

Creating The Spirit

To create the spirit, Empirical 'retained the essence' of Doritos chips through vacuum distillation, which operates at lower temperatures so as to retain the flavour.

According to the tasting notes, Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit features hints of nacho cheese, corn tostada, umami and a hint of acidity, and is best enjoyed in a Margarita, Bloody Mary, Old Fashioned, neat or over ice, or 'any way Doritos fans like'.

'Freedom To Experiment'

"Empirical is an 'uncategorised' spirits company, so it allows us the freedom to experiment with really interesting flavours and not have to be stuck in a gin box or tequila box or whiskey box," commented Lars Williams, chef/distiller & CEO, Empirical. "We can take something that has a unique and amazing flavour, like Doritos, and evolve it into something completely new."

ADVERTISEMENT

The limited-edition product will go on sale in January 2024, both online and in selected retail outlets in New York and California. It will be priced at $65 (€60.27 per bottle).

"Doritos is all about disrupting culture and bringing our fans unexpected, bold experiences," commented Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing for Frito-Lay North America. "We're always pushing our fans to try new things, so we figure it's time we disrupt the spirits category by offering our iconic nacho cheese flavour in a bottle."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Pernod Ricard Takes Aim At Chinese Market With Locally Made Whisky
2
Drinks

Constellation Brands Reorganises Leadership Team
3
Drinks

OIV Director General Pau Roca Passes Away At 65
4
Drinks

New Wine Labelling Rules 'Will Enable More Informed Choices', Says EU
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com