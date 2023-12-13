PepsiCo's Doritos Brand Unveils Alcoholic Spirit

PepsiCo's Doritos brand has teamed up with Danish flavour innovation firm Empirical to unveil a new alcoholic beverage, Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit.

According to Frito-Lay North America, which operates the Doritos brand in the US, the new product offers a 'multi-sensorial, delicious beverage experience', which brings the 'iconic flavour of Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips into the spirits aisle'.

Creating The Spirit

To create the spirit, Empirical 'retained the essence' of Doritos chips through vacuum distillation, which operates at lower temperatures so as to retain the flavour.

According to the tasting notes, Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit features hints of nacho cheese, corn tostada, umami and a hint of acidity, and is best enjoyed in a Margarita, Bloody Mary, Old Fashioned, neat or over ice, or 'any way Doritos fans like'.

'Freedom To Experiment'

"Empirical is an 'uncategorised' spirits company, so it allows us the freedom to experiment with really interesting flavours and not have to be stuck in a gin box or tequila box or whiskey box," commented Lars Williams, chef/distiller & CEO, Empirical. "We can take something that has a unique and amazing flavour, like Doritos, and evolve it into something completely new."

The limited-edition product will go on sale in January 2024, both online and in selected retail outlets in New York and California. It will be priced at $65 (€60.27 per bottle).

"Doritos is all about disrupting culture and bringing our fans unexpected, bold experiences," commented Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing for Frito-Lay North America. "We're always pushing our fans to try new things, so we figure it's time we disrupt the spirits category by offering our iconic nacho cheese flavour in a bottle."