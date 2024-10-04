52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Constellation Brands Beats Quarterly Results Estimates On Strong Beer Demands

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Constellation Brands Beats Quarterly Results Estimates On Strong Beer Demands

Corona beer maker Constellation Brands beat second-quarter results estimates yesterday, as robust demand for its popular beer brands helped soften the hit from a slump in its wines and spirits business.

The company has seen persistent demand in the beer segment, its major revenue driver, as consumers continued to spend on its light-bodied beer categories of Modelo Especial and Pacifico varieties.

Weaker Sales

Meanwhile, its wines and spirits business has struggled with weaker sales for several quarters, particularly at retailers, following which the company earlier last month said it will take a $2.5 billion (€2.26 billion) write-down for the unit in the reported quarter.

In September, Constellation also lowered its annual net sales growth forecast to between 4% and 6% from an earlier range of 6% to 7%.

Constellation's shares were down 1.9% in premarket trading on Thursday, after it reaffirmed its annual adjusted profit and sales forecast.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Global Headquarters

Constellation's peer, Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman, missed its first-quarter profit and revenue estimates in August on higher input costs and weaker demand.

The Victor, New York-based company, reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $4.32 (€3.92) in the quarter ended 31 August, beating analysts' average estimate of $4.08 (€3.70), according to data compiled by LSEG.

Earlier this year, Constellation Brands officially opened its new global headquarters at the Aqueduct Building campus, located at 50 East Broad Street in downtown Rochester, New York. The company relocated to the 170,000-square-foot riverfront campus at the start of June.

 

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Diageo Shares Rise Ahead Of AGM
Diageo Shares Rise Ahead Of AGM
2
Drinks

Mahou San Miguel Unveil Biomass Plant Plans
Mahou San Miguel Unveil Biomass Plant Plans
3
A-Brands

A.G. Barr Delivers H1 Revenue And Profit Growth
A.G. Barr Delivers H1 Revenue And Profit Growth
4
Drinks

Campari Chief Executive Matteo Fantacchiotti Steps Down
Campari Chief Executive Matteo Fantacchiotti Steps Down
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com