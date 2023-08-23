52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Drinks

Royal Unibrew Reports 'Strong' Top-Line Growth In H1, Raises Full-Year EBIT Guidance

By Dayeeta Das
Drinks firm Royal Unibrew generated net revenue of DKK 6.2 billion (€830 million) in the first half of its financial year, corresponding to an organic growth of 6% year-on-year.

It was driven by good perfromance of its multi-beverage businesses in Northern Europe, with EBIT in the region seeing organic growth of 19% in the first half.

EBITDA for the first half amounted to DKK 976 million (€131 million), up from DKK 940 million (€126.2 million) last year, the company noted.

Chief executive officer, Lars Jensen, added, "We delivered strong top-line growth in [the first half of 2023], as our multi-beverage businesses in Northern Europe continue to carry on strongly.

"We have seen inflation in input costs since the beginning of 2021, and I am pleased to say that we have reached our ambition of mitigating the absolute increase in input costs during [the second quarter]. However, there is still inflation from salary increases and currency-related inflation that need to be mitigated."

Other Highlights

Royal Unibrew saw an organic volume decline of 3% in this period, to 6.6 million hectolitres.

The company attributed this decline to tough comparable numbers in Western Europe and the international segment.

In Italy, poor weather and de-stocking in the wholesale beer on-trade channel contributed to an organic volume decline of 29% in the Western Europe division.

In Africa, political and macroeconomic challenges continued into the second quarter, driving negative organic volume growth of 18% in the company's international business unit.

Outlook

The company expects full-year EBIT guidance to range between DKK 1.6 - DKK 1.75 billion, up from its previous guidance of DKK 1.55 - DKK 1.75 billion.

The company has reduced its net revenue forecasts to around DKK 13 billion (€1.7 billion) due to poor weather in the Nordics in July and August and weak Norwegian and Swedish Kroner.

