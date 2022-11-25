Spirits Sector Increasing Sustainability Efforts, Says SpiritsEUROPE

SpiritsEUROPE has published a new report, Sustainable from #Farm2Glass, which reports on the European spirits sector’s efforts towards embracing sustainability.

This includes efforts to encourage renewable energy use, energy efficiency in distillation processes, water management and biodiversity protection.

Several of these sustainability and environment initiatives are also outlined on SpiritsEUROPE's website, drinksinitiatives.eu.

“Sustainability has always been at the heart of what we do,” commented Manu Giró, SpiritsEUROPE president. “Our holistic vision is clear: by further advancing sustainability in our sector and across the entire value chain, we want to become an integral part of a truly sustainable European food system."

European Policy

The organisation has also supported EU policy initiatives, such as the European Commission’s Code of Conduct for Responsible Business and Marketing, to assist firms with improving their sustainability efforts.

In addition, the Commission's 'Close the Glass Loop' action platform seeks to increase glass recycling in Europe to 90% by 2030.

“We strongly believe that a public-private partnership approach and a combination of both legislative and self-regulatory measures will provide the best way forward towards a more competitive and sustainable food system across Europe,” commented Ulrich Adam, SpiritsEUROPE’s general director.

“EU policy has an important role to play by creating a clear and ambitious, yet also adapted and flexible framework that unleashes market forces to compete for the best sustainability solutions while maintaining a level playing-field among producers and safeguarding the integrity of the EU’s Single Market.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Amanda Merchán. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.