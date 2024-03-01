SWA Obtains GI Protection For Scotch Whisky In The Philippines

Scotch Whisky has been granted Geographical Indication (GI) status in the Philippines, the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) has announced.

It is also the first for a UK product to gain GI status in the Philippines, the association noted.

Scotch Whisky

The country has officially recognised Scotch Whisky as whisky which can only be produced in Scotland according to traditional methods and deserving of special protection.

Caitlin O’Donnell, senior legal counsel at the Scotch Whisky Association, said, “With exports to the Philippines up nearly 40% in 2023 compared to 2019, we know that this is a market with a keen and growing interest in Scotch Whisky.

“One of our key priorities is to give consumers the confidence that what they’re purchasing is a genuine product all over the world, and securing GI protection in the Philippines is just one of the ways we can ensure that other products are not taking advantage of the reputation of Scotland’s national spirit.”

Other products that have been recognised as GI in the Philippines are Guimaras Mangoes, Cognac and Parmigiano Reggiano.

A Unique Product

Dr James Thackery, director for trade and investment at British Embassy Manila, said, "British Embassy Manila welcomes the successful application to register and recognise 'Scotch Whisky' in the Philippines as a unique product whose name and standards are worthy of protection.

"We are honoured that the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines has granted one of its first four Geographical Indications (GI) to Scotch Whisky – a beloved UK export."

According to Thackery, the granting of GI status to Scotch Whisky is also a testament to the growing UK-Philippines bilateral trade relationship, valued at an 'all-time high' of £3 billion last year.

"British Embassy Manila will continue to support UK goods and services exports, including protecting their reputation in-market," he added.