ESM January/February 2023: Read The Latest Issue Online!

Exclusively for Premium website members, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its first issue of 2023.

In this issue, we preview the world's largest retail trade fair, EuroShop 2023, we chat to the chief executive of online delivery firm Rohlik Group, we explore what The Road Ahead has in store for leading retailers and consumer goods firms, and we reveal the winners of this year's European Private Label Awards.