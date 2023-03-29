ESM March/April 2023: Read The Latest Issue Online!

Exclusively for Premium website members, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its second issue of 2023.

Don’t currently subscribe to ESM? You can read the issue now if you try a Premium Subscription for FREE for 30 days. Click the SUBSCRIBE button at the top of the page for details on how to sign up.

In this issue, we feature our annual Europe's Fastest-Growing Categories report, in association with Circana; we meet Guillaume Sénéclauze, chief executive of Monoprix; we catch up with Coop Denmark CEO Kræn Østergaard Nielsen; and a lot more besides.