ESM May/June 2022: Read The Latest Issue Online!

May 05, 2022 8:38 AM

Exclusively for Premium website members, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its third issue of 2022.

Don’t currently subscribe to ESM? You can read the issue now if you try a Premium Subscription for FREE for 30 days. Click the SUBSCRIBE button at the top of the page for details on how to sign up.

In this edition, we chat to FMCG industry veteran Paul Polman about the need for business to take a 'net positive' approach; Unilever's Hanneke Faber tells us about the group's 'Future Foods' strategy; we meet EuroCommerce director general Christel Delberghe; and we explore the latest trends and innovations in private label, in our annual Private Label Issue, ahead of the PLMA World of Private Label trade show in Amsterdam at the end of May.