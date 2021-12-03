ESM November/December 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!

December 03, 2021 2:40 PM

Exclusively for Premium website members, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its final issue of 2021.

Don't currently subscribe to ESM? You can read the issue now if you try a Premium Subscription FREE for 30 days. Click the SUBSCRIBE button at the top of the page for details on how to sign up.

With pressure on the business sector to respond to global environmental challenges, ESM's Sustainability 2022 report examines how retailers and consumer goods firms are seeking to embed sustainable thinking into their operations. Elsewhere in this issue, we catch up with Hungary's MOL Group, discover what makes Bulgaria's Fantastico Group, well, fantastic, explore the latest trends in Refrigeration and Confectionery, and a lot more besides.