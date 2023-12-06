52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
ESM November/December 2023: Read The Latest Issue Online!

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Exclusively for Premium website members, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its final issue of 2023.

In this issue, we delve into the ESG challenges for retailers and consumer goods firms in our annual Sustainability report; we catch up with EMD managing director Philippe Gruyters; we examine the secrets of Ukrainian supermarket design; and we meet the inspiring chief executive of LEAD Network, Allyson Zimmermann.

