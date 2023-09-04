52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Fresh Produce

Arla Foods Ingredients Takes Control Of MV Ingredients As Volac Exits Joint Venture

By Dayeeta Das
Arla Foods Ingredients has taken full control of MV Ingredients – a joint venture with Volac, based at Arla Foods' Taw Valley site in the UK.

MV Ingredients produces permeate powder sold by Volac and supplies liquid WPC (Whey Protein Concentrate) to Volac.

CEO of Arla Foods Ingredients, Henrik Andersen said, "MV Ingredients processes raw whey coming from Arla Foods-owned Taw Valley dairy, and the opportunity to take full control of whey already produced within the Arla Foods loop is a great opportunity.

"Arla Foods Ingredients is actively looking for more whey to continue its journey to discover and deliver powerful nutrition for a stronger tomorrow. And the whey produced at Arla Foods dairies, processing milk supplied from Arla Foods’ farmer owners, is top class, and we are extremely happy to acquire full control of MV Ingredients following a productive partnership with Volac."

Arla Foods Ingredients added that it would continue to supply Volac with WPC liquid for a period of time.

'A Very Successful Period'

Richard Jones, MD, Whey Nutrition Division at Volac added, "We have enjoyed a very successful period with MV Ingredients since its inception in 2010, originally with Milk Link, latterly with Arla Foods Ingredients.

"[...]As with any joint venture, there comes a time when it is the right thing for both parties to move on, and I am delighted that we are leaving on excellent terms and look forward to continuing our relationship."

A supplier of dairy nutrition products, Volac is a wholly owned subsidiary of Woodford Holdings Ltd and operates eight production facilities - four in the UK, one each in Ireland, the US, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

