Bonnysa Chooses The Minions As Its Banana Ambassadors

Bonnysa bananas are all the rage this year. With double recognition as Spanish consumers’ favourite ‘Flavour of the Year’ and the ‘Superior Taste Award’, with three stars, it is positioned as the most highly valued banana in Spain.

Bonnysa is one of the leading banana operators in Spain, with more than ten million kilogrammes produced in its fields in Tenerife.

The Alicante-based company has decided to use the Minions as ambassadors for this delicious banana, as it seeks to promote the product, as well as fruit consumption, among the youngest members of the household.

It has also launched a website – www.bonnysa.es/minions – which offers information about the fruit, games, recipes, downloads, and prize draws.

The website highlights the virtues of eating this fruit and having a good time. The recipe section aims to encourage family activities by offering fun, healthy recipes in which bananas are the main ingredient.

The company is committed to promoting fresh produce as a guarantee of a balanced and healthy diet.

This action reveals a break in the paradigm in which the fresh product is capable of carrying out promotional actions, and approach consumers honestly to encourage fruit consumption.

Children can see how their favourite characters eat fresh fruit, and they can acquire healthy habits by imitating them.

This year, the Minions-themed product will be available in different Spanish retailers, including some on-pack game options.

The cardboard trays, for example, will include different games at random, with the aim of giving the packaging an additional use.

