Bonnysa Is The First Fruit And Vegetable Company To Participate In Meninas Gallery Madrid

Bonnysa brings all the flavours of the Mediterranean diet to the streets of Madrid as one of the Meninas from the outdoor urban exhibition 'Meninas Madrid Gallery'.

For the first time, a company in the fruit and vegetable sector is participating in this important event with art, to highlight the importance of the Mediterranean diet with the motto 'Cultivate your naturalness'.

From November 1 to December 15, Bonnysa will participate in the exhibition with a figure located in the busy Gran Vía 32; along with Los Morancos, Pablo Motos, Carmen Lomana, and Paulo Coelho, among others.

This exhibition of urban art, which takes these universal figures from Diego Velázquez' 1656 painting Las Meninas to the streets of the city, is one of its largest open-air venues in the world, and this year it reaches its fifth edition.

Within a few hours of their installation, the Meninas have been integrated into the landscape of the city and are flooding social networks as fans are sharing them.

Bonnysa wants to promote healthy living habits and a commitment to the Mediterranean diet as the most treasured values.

Madrid's Gran Via will feature for the first time a Menina representing the Spanish countryside and agriculture, featuring Spanish clothing and the motto 'cultivate your naturalness', to highlight Bonnysa's presence in everyday life and on tables throughout Europe.

It is essential for the company to convey that betting on fruit and vegetables is the best way to take care of one's health, as well as enjoy and extoll the Mediterranean lifestyle.

During this month and a half that the exhibition lasts, market actions will be carried out to promote the consumption of fruit and vegetables, as well as interacting with people who take a photo with the Menina and share it.

For more information, visit www.bonnysa.es.

