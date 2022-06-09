Bonnysa Receives Four Distinctions From The International Taste Institute

In the most recent Superior Taste Award tasting carried out by the International Taste Institute, Bonnysa achieved recognition for four of its products.

As part of this process, products are tasted by chefs and sommeliers from different countries who value aspects such as taste, appearance, aroma and texture, among other variables. This group, in turn, has highlighted the values ​​of Bonnysa products.

Achieving two stars, Bonnysa's artichoke dip, papaya and Chef Gabriel guacamole (which, together with the Flavour of the Year seal, makes it highly valued across Europe) have been highlighted as remarkable products where the fresh flavour and taste impact have been decisive in obtaining recognition.

Bonnysa currently has other products awarded with this seal, such as original guacamole, tomato juice and the Saborsada range, which also have the approval of the Vegetarian Union and are 100% suitable for vegans.

At the same time, Bonnysa's banana, which the company grows on the island of Tenerife, has received the highest score, three stars, which only exceptional products obtain with full unanimity from professional tasters. This recognition values ​​the Bonnysa banana as one of the benchmarks of flavour, also highlighting the good work of Canarian agriculture.

As Jorge I. Brotóns, Bonnysa's commercial director points out, “Once again all the effort and dedication that we make in the cultivation of our products is valued, which, in addition to being liked by the final consumer, is highlighted by professionals who objectively and anonymously analyse them in depth.

"We are very happy with the result obtained and we will continue working to innovate and develop products with flavour, quality and sustainability."

For more information, visit www.bonnysa.es

