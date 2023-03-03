UK Supermarkets Commit To Close Living Wage Gaps For Banana Supply Chains

Nine major retailers in the UK have joined an initiative that commits to a living wage for workers in their international banana supply chains. This initiative complements similar agreements in the Belgian, Dutch and German markets.

Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Lidl GB, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Waitrose & Partners, supported by IDH, announced they are working with a collective goal to close the living wage gap within their banana supply chains by the end of 2027.

IDH (The Sustainable Trade Initiative) is a social enterprise that works with businesses, financiers, governments and civil society to realise sustainable goals and objectives.

A Living Wage

'This is a unique opportunity for retailers to lead the way and demonstrate to our supply chain partners that we are serious about doing our part to enable banana workers to earn a living wage,' said the coalition in a joint statement.

The United Kingdom accounts for 4% of global banana imports and British consumers consume over eight billion bananas each year.

These bananas are mainly sourced from Central American, South American, and West African countries, where data indicates workers are not always able to earn a living wage.

IDH Roadmap

The retailers have agreed to work according to the IDH Roadmap on Living Wages and will calculate the living wage gap in their supply chains using tools like the IDH Salary Matrix.

In addition to analysing their individual company processes and procurement practices, the coalition members will work in partnership with other retail initiatives, suppliers, producers, and stakeholders like NGOs, certifiers, and trade unions to achieve their goals.

The coalition claims it will work in close collaboration with relevant standard organisations, such as Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance to attain living wages for workers.

