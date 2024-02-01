Bringing The Delights Of Canadian Lobster To Retail Shoppers

Introducing Canadian Lobster to your seafood selection elevates your gourmet offerings and caters to the growing consumer demand for products that are sustainable and high quality.

With 95% of Canadian Lobster fisheries independently certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), consumers can be confident that the Canadian Lobster has been harvested sustainably, meeting strict environmental and social criteria – but, more importantly, it’s delicious!

Canadian Lobster is an accessible and versatile luxury that your customers can feel good about purchasing.

Preparing and serving Canadian Lobster can be intimidating for consumers, but the culinary results are always worth it!

Lobster is a celebratory food that is accessible year round in different product forms that appeal to all.

Consider stocking multiple processed product types, so that consumers have a variety of entry points to enjoy the delicious protein.

Highlighting different ways to prepare and eat Canadian Lobster – from classic lobster rolls to sophisticated lobster bisques – can show your customers just how versatile Canadian Lobster is, with products that appeal to both seasoned chefs and home cooks.

Encouraging customers to try new preparations at home enhances their culinary experience and increases the likelihood of repeat purchases.

By emphasising the high quality and sustainable and traceable harvesting practices, and providing culinary inspiration, grocery retailers can highlight Canadian Lobster as a sought-after delicacy, enticing customers seeking a taste of the extraordinary.

Processors, live shippers, and distributors of Canadian Lobster are always happy to help you find the right product for your needs.

Visit LobsterCouncilCanada.ca to learn more about product types, our industry, and how to buy the products that your customers will love.

This article was written in partnership with the Lobster Council of Canada.