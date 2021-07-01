Contronics Dry Misting Celebrates 40 Years Of Impact

Published on Jul 1 2021 12:12 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Netherlands / food waste / Contronics / Dry Misting

Contronics, the Dutch-based company known for its Dry Misting solution, is celebrating its 40th birthday this year.

The company has managed to make a great impact with its Dry Misting solution, especially in recent years.

As Contronics says, its solution has helped retailers worldwide to reduce waste flows.

Contronics Dry Misting

Dry Misting is a technology that creates a thin layer of mist in the air, made of pure water.

This mist regulates the temperature and protects fresh products such as fruit and vegetables from dehydrating.

It also helps in preserving the colour and nutritional value of the products, and results in a shelf life up to twice as long.

Dry Misting can be applied in any part of the food chain. Currently, the systems are mainly used in supermarkets and refrigerated storage facilities.

Food Waste Prevention

'Over the past years, Dry Misting has enabled retailers to reduce their average vegetable waste by 25% and banana waste by up to 40%, while also minimising plastic packaging,' Contronics continued.

'For every single banana that does not end up in the bin, we save 155 litres of water and 80 gr CO2 emission. Therefore, Dry Misting has not only saved retailers all over the world a lot of money, but also helped them in lowering their ecological footprint. Together with our partners, we are looking forward to many more successful years and a waste-free future.'

Contronics' ultimate goal is to cut food waste flows in half by using Dry Misting.

For more information, visit www.contronics.nl.