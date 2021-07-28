ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Dole Slashes IPO Price Range By More Than $400m

Published on Jul 28 2021 1:28 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: US / IPO / Valuation / Dole plc

Dole Slashes IPO Price Range By More Than $400m

Dole Plc on Wednesday slashed the marketed price range for its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, a move that reduced the fruit and vegetable grower's targeted valuation by more than $400 million.

The company said it plans to price its shares between $16 and $17 apiece, compared with the previous range of $20 and $23 per share. It would be valued at $1.7 billion at the top end of the new range.

Dole, however, increased the size of its offering to about 30.3 million shares from 26 million shares.

Earlier this month, Dole Plc said it planned to raise as much as $598 million in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, aiming a valuation of more than $2.1 billion (€1.8 billion) for the fruit and vegetable grower.

Merger

The company was formed earlier this year through the merger of Ireland's Total Produce PLC and Dole Food Company Inc, with the IPO being one of the final pieces of the deal.

The merger also led to the departure of Dole's 98-year-old billionaire owner David Murdock who had been at the helm since the 1980s.

Advertisement

The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'DOLE'.

Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Securities and Davy are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Total Produce reported a 1.7% revenue increase for the year 2020, to €6.26 billion, in what it described 'very strong performance' in spite of the 'unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19'.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Fresh Produce stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Israel PM Warns Unilever Over Ben & Jerry's Boycott

Israel PM Warns Unilever Over Ben & Jerry's Boycott
Dole Targets $2.1bn Valuation In US IPO

Dole Targets $2.1bn Valuation In US IPO
Heat Wave Bakes Wheat, Fruit Crops In The US Pacific Northwest

Heat Wave Bakes Wheat, Fruit Crops In The US Pacific Northwest
Altria Group To Sell Wine Business For $1.2bn

Altria Group To Sell Wine Business For $1.2bn
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Fresh Produce

Anuga Meat Set To Explore New Trends In Meat, Sausages And Poultry Tue, 27 Jul 2021

Anuga Meat Set To Explore New Trends In Meat, Sausages And Poultry
SPAR Austria Supports Redevelopment Of AMA Quality Seal Fri, 23 Jul 2021

SPAR Austria Supports Redevelopment Of AMA Quality Seal
Dole Targets $2.1bn Valuation In US IPO Mon, 19 Jul 2021

Dole Targets $2.1bn Valuation In US IPO
Russian Bread Makers Plan To Raise Prices: Report Mon, 19 Jul 2021

Russian Bread Makers Plan To Raise Prices: Report
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN