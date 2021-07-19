ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Dole Targets $2.1bn Valuation In US IPO

Published on Jul 19 2021 1:29 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: US / IPO / Fruit &amp; Vegetables / Dole plc

Dole Targets $2.1bn Valuation In US IPO

Dole Plc said on Monday it planned to raise as much as $598 million in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, aiming a valuation of more than $2.1 billion (€1.8 billion) for the fruit and vegetable grower.

The company, formed earlier this year by the merger of Total Produce PLC and Dole Food Company Inc, said it was looking to offer 26 million shares priced between $20 and $23 per share.

In June of this year, the European Commission approved the merger and Total Produce announced that it successfully completed the syndication of its financing arrangement as part of its merger with Dole Food Company, Inc.

Earlier in April, Total Produce announced a credit agreement worth $1.44 billion with Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. to refinance the existing Total Produce and Dole debt facilities.

US IPO

Dole filed paperwork earlier this month with regulators to return to the US stock market as part of a deal that saw the 98-year-old billionaire owner David Murdock finally give up the reins of the company.

Murdock, who built what was originally a Hawaiian pineapple growing business into one of the world's biggest fresh food producers and distributors, stepped down from the board earlier this year as part of the merger with Total Produce.

Advertisement

Dole plans to list under the ticker symbol 'DOLE'.

Total Produce reported a 1.7% revenue increase for the year 2020, to €6.26 billion, in what it described 'very strong performance' in spite of the 'unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19'.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Fresh Produce stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Heat Wave Bakes Wheat, Fruit Crops In The US Pacific Northwest

Heat Wave Bakes Wheat, Fruit Crops In The US Pacific Northwest
Altria Group To Sell Wine Business For $1.2bn

Altria Group To Sell Wine Business For $1.2bn
Brazil Faces Competition From US Chicken Exporters In China

Brazil Faces Competition From US Chicken Exporters In China
Dole Plc To Return To US Stock Market

Dole Plc To Return To US Stock Market
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Fresh Produce

Russian Bread Makers Plan To Raise Prices: Report Mon, 19 Jul 2021

Russian Bread Makers Plan To Raise Prices: Report
Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano Oppose Nutri-Score Labelling Tue, 13 Jul 2021

Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano Oppose Nutri-Score Labelling
Emmi 'On Track' To Achieve Sustainability Targets Mon, 12 Jul 2021

Emmi 'On Track' To Achieve Sustainability Targets
Lidl Switzerland Expands Eggs Range Wed, 7 Jul 2021

Lidl Switzerland Expands Eggs Range
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN