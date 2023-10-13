DPD Launches Fresh Products Delivery Service In Portugal

Express transport company DPD Portugal has launched a new home delivery service for fresh food and drinks across mainland Portugal.

The temperature-controlled (between 0° and 4°C) DPD Fresh delivery service is designed to support both producers and distributors to market their fresh products, as well as consumers.

The service includes recording the temperature at the time of delivery and making it available on proof of delivery. It is a very useful feature for businesses, such as grocery stores or the HoReCa sector, the company added.

DPD Fresh

DPD Portugal has invested in strengthening its infrastructure to support DPD Fresh, including its line hauls and logistics platforms, which are all equipped with cold rooms.

The service is available six days a week with deliveries made in the morning after collection, making it the fastest nationwide service available in Portugal.

DPD added that it aims to become a leader in temperature-controlled parcel transport.

Olivier Establet, CEO of DPD Portugal, added, "It is our conviction that the launch of DPD Fresh for fresh products is only comparable to what happened 30 years ago with the express transport of non-food orders, which brought a different level of service compared to the available solutions, which were limited at the time to its own fleet or to a more traditional carrier with longer delivery times."

Expansion In Europe

Prior to Portugal, DPD rolled out the temperature-controlled delivery service for fresh products successfully in Spain, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, and Lithuania as part of an expansion process in Europe.

According to an annual analysis carried out by DPD, currently, 71% of online consumers buy ready-to-eat hot and cold food items, and 46% buy ready-to-cook meals.

Additionally, the habits of Portuguese consumers have evolved, with increasing consumption of locally sourced, healthy, dietary, vegan or organic products, while at the same time being concerned with sustainability.