Fresh Produce

Eroski To Evaluate Social, Labour Practices Of Some Suppliers

Spanish retailer Eroski has announced plans to evaluate the social and labour practices of its suppliers of fruit, vegetables, and fish from aquaculture sold under its Natur brand.

Approximately 500 SKUs are marketed under the Natur brand.

Eroski Natur Brand Certification

In 2018, Eroski incorporated the GLOBALG.A.P. sustainability certification seal to its Natur brand, guaranteeing that the products in the range have been produced in a more sustainable way.

The audits for awarding the seal now include a new module under the GRASP certification, to evaluate social practices on the farm and address specific issues related to the health, safety and well-being of workers.

“This certification obtained verifies our coherence with respect to social responsibility and is an endorsement of our commitment to labour rights, in line with our cooperative character,” said Eroski’s director of health and sustainability, Alejandro Martínez Berriochoa.

The fruits, vegetables and fish that pass this audit feature a yellow logo under the GGN Certified Farming mark.

This label applies exclusively to the Eroski Natur brand, which already offers products from various production processes that are certified under different standards.

GLOBALG.A.P.

GLOBALG.A.P. is an internationally recognised standard for agricultural production.

Present in more than 125 countries across all continents, its objective is safe and sustainable production that benefits producers, retailers and consumers in all parts of the world.

With over 600 products and more than 188,000 certified producers, GLOBALG.A.P. ensures food safety and traceability in areas such as the environment (including biodiversity), the health, safety and welfare of the worker, animal welfare, and the establishment of quality control systems, among others.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh-produce news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

