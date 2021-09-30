ESM Magazine

FrieslandCampina Launches Solar Panel Project For Smaller Roofs

Published on Sep 30 2021 12:43 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Dairy / FrieslandCampina / Green energy / solar panels

FrieslandCampina has launched a solar panel project for smaller roofs in cooperation with Zelfstroom to accelerate its energy transition initiative.

Over 3,300 member dairy farms are working with FrieslandCampina on the transition towards green energy.

However, most dairy farmers in the Dutch cooperative generate solar energy with panels on large roof surfaces.

FrieslandCampina Solar Panel Project

With the new project, FrieslandCampina seeks to help member dairy farmers who want to uitilise solar panels but are presently unable to set up a large solar roof because of limited capacity on the electricity network or other business-specific reasons.

The use of energy generated in a sustainable way contributes to climate improvement.

It is one of the focus areas of the ‘Nourishing a better planet’ sustainability programme, FrieslandCampina added.

Sustainable Energy

The dairy cooperative is working together with its member dairy farmers, offering various programmes to start generating sustainable energy to achieve its goals.

As part of this initiative, the different requirements and business-specific situations of member dairy farms are taken into account.

With programmes focused on solar energy, wind energy, and manure fermentation, FrieslandCampina accelerates the production of sustainable energy in farms and contributes to green energy transition.

The dairy cooperative also shares real-time information about energy production from over 3,300 member dairy farms on its website www.frieslandcampinaopwek.nl.

FrieslandCampina is celebrating 150 years of operations this year and to mark the occasion, the company raised the anniversary flag on 8 September at all its production locations around the world.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

