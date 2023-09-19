Greenyard Approves Dividend, Reappoints Directors

Greenyard has approved the annual accounts for the financial year ended on 31 March 2023, including a gross dividend of €0.10 per share at its ordinary shareholders’ meeting.

The dividend will be payable on 5 October 2023, with the record date set for 4 October and the ex-dividend date on 3 October 2023, the fresh produce firm said in a statement.

The shareholders also approved the renewal of mandates of six directors, including independent director Gescon BV, represented by Mr Dirk Van Vlaenderen, for a four-year term, until the ordinary shareholders’ meeting in 2027.

Other Highlights

KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren has been named the company’s new statutory auditor for a three-year term until 2026 as Deloitte Bedrijfsrevisoren reached its maximum term as statutory auditor of the company.

Mr Filip De Bock will serve as KPMG’s permanent representative, the company noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

A revised remuneration policy came into effect after it was approved by a vast majority of votes cast during the meeting.

Sales growth for the financial year 2022/2023 was just shy of 8%, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 0.5%.

The company attributed its growth the further expansion of its Integrated Customer Relationships (ICR), higher convenience volumes and improved efficiencies in the supply chain.

In line with its Strategy 2030, Greenyard plans to invest in boosting fruit and vegetable consumption and creating a more sustainable food system.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June of this year, the Belgian firm announced the appointment of Nicolas De Clercq as its new chief financial officer and member of the group's executive management team.

De Clercq succeeds current finance chief Geert Peeters, who will leave the company at the end of September 2023 to pursue other opportunities.