Greenyard Names New Chief Executive

Prepared fresh produce firm Greenyard has announced the appointment of Francis Kint as its new chief executive, succeeding co-CEOs Hein Deprez and Marc Zwaaneveld on 1 January.

Kint is currently the CEO of Greenyard's Frozen division, and his appointment means that the company 'can foster its current and future position as a pure-plant powerhouse, together with all key stakeholders to the company, both internally and externally', it said in a a statement.

Zwaaneveld is to remain available in an advisory role to facilitate a smooth transition, the company noted, while Deprez, the founder of Belgium-based Greenyard, will focus on his role as executive director of the board.

About Francis Kint

Kint previously led Univeg, which evolved into Greenyard's Fresh division, between 2013 and 2015, and also held CEO roles with Ter Beke and the Vion Food Group, as well as senior positions at Fiskars and Chiquita, during a 25-year career. He rejoined Greenyard in 2021 to take on the role of managing director of its Frozen division.

Greenyard chairman Koen Hoffmann said that Kint was the "right man at the right place to accelerate the implementation of the strategic direction and to realise the full potential of Greenyard".

'Great Ambitions'

Commenting on his new role, Kint said, “I’m proud and excited to continue my journey in the Greenyard family. This is a fantastic moment to take on the role of CEO, based on a smooth transition and supported by our Board of Directors, our Founder Mr. Hein Deprez, and very strong teams across the world.

"The company has great ambitions for further growth and our pure-plant products respond to the needs of today’s consumers. We are in an excellent position to be a leading global actor in the consumer trend towards a healthier lifestyle and more sustainable food chains. The momentum for pure-plant food solutions is there, and we are ready to grasp it fully.”