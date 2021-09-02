ESM Magazine

Hein Schumacher Appointed Chair Of Global Dairy Platform

Global Dairy Platform (GDP) has appointed Hein Schumacher, the chief executive officer of Royal FrieslandCampina, as chair of its board of directors.

Schumacher succeeds Rick Smith, president and chief executive of dairy farmers of America. Smith has completed a four-year term as the chair of the association.

GDP has a rotating chairmanship, with FrieslandCampina providing a chair for the next four years.

'Strengthen Global Dairy Platform's Role'

Commenting on the appointment, Hein Schumacher, said, "I am honoured to serve as chair of GDP and build on the momentum that Rick [Smith], supported by the board of directors, has established.

"Rick [Smith] 's leadership helped strengthen GDP's role in ensuring dairy is recognised as relevant and a vital part of a globally sustainable food system. I look forward to continuing this important work. GDP's agenda also fits in well with how FrieslandCampina views the dairy world."

In July of this year, the company reported that its first-half revenues and profits were impacted by a 'strong headwind' in its infant nutrition business, particularly in Asia.

Not-For-Profit Industry Association

Global Dairy Platform is a not-for-profit industry association representing the global dairy sector.

GDP membership, which includes more than 95 leading corporations, companies, associations, scientific bodies, and other partners, has operations in more than 150 countries and collectively produces approximately 1/3 of all the world's milk.

Earlier this year, the Dutch dairy group implemented a number of changes to its management structure and reorganised its executive board to include new members such as a president of food and beverage and a chief people officer.

