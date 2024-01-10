International Fresh Produce Association Appoints Sustainability VP

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), a US-based group that represents the fresh produce and floral supply chain, has announced the appointment of Tamara Muruetagoiena as its first vice president of sustainability.

As part of her role, Muruetagoiena, who joined the organisation in May 2022, will lead the IFPA's sustainability efforts supported by the USDA Climate-Smart Pilots project, as well as other new and established initiatives, the group said.

Muruetagoiena also serves as the co-chair of The Consumer Goods Forum’s Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI).

Prior to joining the association, she had more than two decades of experience in the areas of agriculture and environmental matters, and previously led Great Mountain Forest promoting conservation and sustainable forestry. She also served as a senior global manager in sustainability and R&D at Driscoll's, and as a policy advisor to the European Parliament.

'Vital Importance'

“Sustainability is an issue of vital importance to IFPA members and the global produce and floral community, which is why we’ve invested in growing our resources and expertise in this space," commented IFPA CEO, Cathy Burns. "Tamara’s excellent leadership on a variety of sustainability topics has provided more value to our members and opened doors for IFPA and our industry, such as her serving as chair of the Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative environmental benchmarking group, to ensure produce and floral is represented and heard at these tables.

“Through the combination of her background, expertise and her passion of sustainability, Tamara has elevated our industry and IFPA to become a transformative influence on global sustainability conversations and initiatives.”

In her role, she will be supported by Sophie Marques, IFPA coordinator of grant-funded projects and Wendy Logan, manager in traceability and sustainability.

Senior Role

Elsewhere, IFPA chief science officer, Max Teplitski, added that the group was "thrilled" that Muruetagoiena would be taking on a senior role with the organisation.

"This reflects not only the global need for produce and floral’s role in creating more a more sustainable industry but also her stellar leadership in the area throughout her career in the industry," he said.