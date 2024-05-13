Dino Polska Sees Revenue Up By A Fifth In First Quarter

Dino Polska has reported a 20.3% year-on-year increase in full-year revenue to PLN 6.7 billion (€1.6 billion) in the first quarter of its financial year.

Fresh products accounted for 41% of Dino Polska's revenue, particularly fruit and vegetables, bread and the fresh meat produced by the Agro Rydzyna meat processing plant, the company noted.

The like-for-like (LFL) sales increased 11.9% in stores operating for at least one year, driven by an increase in the number of customers and by the higher number of products purchased per trip.

Michał Krauze, management board member at Dino Polska stated, “Every day we focus on ensuring that the offering in Dino stores satisfies consumer needs in a convenient and comprehensive manner.

“At the same time, we attach a lot of attention to offering products at attractive prices. The outcome of these efforts is robust sales growth and a higher number of customer visits. This motivates us to continue the network’s rapid development.”

Quarterly Highlights

As of the end of March 2024, the Polish retailer's store count comprised 2,438 outlets, or 228 more than the same period last year.

Capital expenditure amounted to PLN 330 million (€76.8 million) during the quarter.

Dino Polska added that 91% of its overall network, or 2,210 stores, added photovoltaic installations as of the end of the first quarter.

The company's own installations, using renewable energy sources, operate in three of its distribution centres.

The total capacity of the RES installations owned by the Dino Group is 88.2 MW.

In the first quarter, the retailer sourced 10.4 GWh of solar power, or around 37.4% more than in the corresponding period of 2023.