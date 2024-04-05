Jumbo Implements Measures To Make Cheese Supply Chain More Sustainable

Dutch retailer Jumbo seeks to make its cheese supply sustainable by collaborating with Uniekaas Holland and more than 200 dairy farmers from the DOC Kaas cooperative.

Jumbo and its partners have drawn up a comprehensive criteria for better living conditions for calves and cows, a positive impact on the climate and nature on and around the farm, and a better revenue model for dairy farmers, the retailer noted.

The measures include, among others, the use of renewable energy, reduction of CO2 emissions, herb-rich grassland, cow brushes, and soft-lying areas for cows.

'Sustainable Cheese'

Menno Wigtman, purchasing manager at Jumbo stated, “We can take the step towards more sustainable cheese because, together with the dairy farmers of the DOC Kaas and Uniekaas Holland cooperative, we have started from an integral sustainability programme that is accessible to a large group of dairy farmers.

“The programme takes into account a large number of themes that come together on the dairy farm. In the coming years, we will work with our chain partners to further make our cheese chain more sustainable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The first batch of sustainable private-label cheese will be delivered to Jumbo stores in June of this year, the retailer added.

By the end of 2024, the retailer hopes to switch to more sustainable milk for its entire private-label cheese range.

Jumbo added that it has been investing in a sustainable Dutch fresh produce range for a long time.

'The Next Step'

Chairperson of the board Guus Mensink of the DOC Kaas cooperative said, “The long-term chain collaboration with Jumbo and Uniekaas Holland leads to further sustainability and added value for and throughout the entire cheese chain, we are proud of that!

“A large number of our affiliated dairy farmers can now take the next step in the areas of animal welfare, nature, and climate and receive a surcharge on the milk price for this. This contributes to long-term perspective, something that is very good for dairy farmers in these times.”