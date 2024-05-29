Valio To Expand And Upgrade Cheese Manufacturing Plant In Lapinlahti

Finnish food firm Valio plans to invest over €60 million in upgrading and expanding its cheese production plant in the Lapinlahti production site.

The investment will see Valio replacing the current manufacturing equipment and expanding the floor area by approximately 2,000 square metres.

Construction is expected to commence in the summer of 2024, and the new production line will be commissioned in the spring of 2026.

Aleksi Ylitalo, director of the Lapinlahti plant commented, “With this significant investment, we secure the continuity of cheese production for a long time to come.

“In practice, this means that, for example, our popular gourmet cheese, Valio Keisarinna, everyday favourite Valio Hyvä Suomalainen Arki, and dozens of other cheeses will continue to be found on store shelves. The investment will also reduce the waste generated in production and boost the cheese-making capacity of the Lapinlahti plant.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The project will see the replacement packaging operations and equipment, and has provisions for a new power substation and power backup.

Lapinlahti Plant

Lapinlahti, located in a core region of Finnish milk production, is one of Valio's largest facilities and receives about a quarter of Valio's raw milk, which is around 415 million litres per year.

The plant produces a range of ripened cheese for everyday use and gourmet occasions. The products are made for the domestic market as well as for exports to Central Europe and the United States.

The facility also produces milk powder, demineralised whey powder, and added-value powders, such as lactose-free milk powders and baby food. Most of the milk powder products are exported, Valio added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The factory employs approximately 285 professionals, in a wide range of areas like manufacturing, packaging, warehouse, laboratory and maintenance, as well as various managerial positions and roles in automation and process development and design.

Finns eat an average of 25.5 kilograms of cheese per person every year, according to data from the Natural Resource Institute of Finland, 2023.

Annamari Lammi, Valio's SVP of fresh products, cheese and fats added, “Cheese is an easy way to add flavour and nutrition in snacks and main courses. When it comes to our palates, we Finns are thought to like mild flavours, but especially for festive occasions and in food preparation, we also choose products with a deeper palette of flavours.”