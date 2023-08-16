Kroger Expands Supply Partnership With Vertical Farming Company 80 Acres Farms

US retailer Kroger plans to offer fresh produce from vertical farming company 80 Acres Farms to around 1,000 stores across the Midwest and Southeast.

80 Acres Farms has been supplying to Kroger since 2019 and currently serves more than 300 stores across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, the company noted.

Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of fresh merchandising, said, "At Kroger, we believe everyone deserves access to fresh, delicious food. 80 Acres' unique approach and technology enables us to offer fresh, nutritious produce to our customers while advancing sustainable growing practices.

"Together, we'll expand the reach of these long-lasting and great-tasting 80 Acres Farms items year-round."

80 Acres Farms

80 Acres Farms grows pesticide-free produce, including salad blends, herbs and tomatoes, using fewer natural resources.

The vertical farming company operates production farms in Ohio and Kentucky, as well as research facilities in Arkansas and the Netherlands.

In December 2022, it opened a new farm in Florence, Kentucky, which will supply approximately 40 million servings of produce annually.

The company added that it is planning to open another farm in Georgia.

Indoor Farming

"Retailers have long been attracted to indoor farming because of its potential to supply fresh, healthy and great-tasting produce in a more environmentally sustainable and resilient manner," said 80 Acres Farms co-founder and CEO Mike Zelkind.

"Kroger recognises the importance of vertical farming in our nation's future food supply chain, and the value we deliver by offering differentiated products that customers love."

In early 2023, Kroger introduced 80 Acres Farms' fresh produce to new geographies, including Michigan, Tennessee and Georgia. It plans to expand into the Mid-Atlantic and Delta regions in the fall.

80 Acres Farms will also commence the supply of grab-and-go fresh meals to Kroger in addition to its existing salad blends.